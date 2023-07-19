Estadão Contenti

07/19/2023 – 11:53 am

Oil inventories in the United States fell by 708,000 barrels, to 457.42 million barrels, in the week ended July 14, the Department of Energy (DoE) said on Wednesday. from the country. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected a drop of 1.8 million barrels.

Gasoline inventories fell 1.06 million barrels to 218.38 million barrels, while forecasts were down 1.1 million barrels. Distillates rose by 130,000 barrels, to 118.19 million barrels, when the forecast was for an increase of 200,000 barrels.

The refinery capacity utilization rate rose from 93.7% in the previous week to 94.3% in the most recent week, against expectations of a decline to 93.6%.

Crude stocks at the Cushing distribution center were down 2.89 million barrels to 38.34 million barrels. US average daily production remained steady at 12.3 million barrels in the period.























