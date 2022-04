US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.| Photo: EFE/EPA/Erik Simander/TT

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed his concern this Sunday (10) with the reform of the Penal Code approved this week in El Salvador, and denounced that the initiative paves the way for the criminalization and censorship of newspapers in the country. In a statement, Blinken reacted to the reform approved by the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday (5), which imposes sentences of 10 to 15 years in prison for “any type of written statement that refers to different terrorist groups or criminal associations or gangs”.

In Blinken’s view, the reforms criminalize journalism, preventing reporting on corruption and other matters of public interest. “Journalists must be free to work without fear of violence, threats or unfair detention,” said Blinken, who also said he disagreed with the reform being used to “silence critics of the Salvadoran government.”

The head of US diplomacy expressed concern about the spike in violence committed by the MS-13 and Barrio 18 gangs in El Salvador at the end of March. The violence led the National Assembly to declare a state of emergency in the country. As a result of the state of exception, granted at the request of President Nayib Bukele, several constitutional rights were suspended, including the right of defense during a judicial process and the inviolability of telecommunications for Salvadorans.