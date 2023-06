How did you feel about the content of this article?

White House’s main advisor for Latin America, Juan González said that “things need to be identified as they are” after Lula pointed out that there is a “narrative” about dictatorship in Venezuela | Photo: EFE/Lenin Nolly

The United States criticized this Thursday (1st) the statements by the president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who said this week that a “narrative” had been constructed about the dictatorship in Venezuela.

“We can have a debate about sanctions policies, about how to promote dialogue, but we have to identify things as they are,” said White House top advisor for Latin America, Juan González, when asked by the press about the comments. from Lula.

In this sense, González praised the “courage” of the presidents of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou, and Chile, Gabriel Boric, for refuting the perspective of the Brazilian ruler.

Those two presidents, González said, reminded “the entire hemisphere that there are certain principles that many in the region have died to defend.”

“And we cannot see these issues as relative, they are absolute,” declared the White House adviser.