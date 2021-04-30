The US has criticized Russia and China for calls to buy their coronavirus vaccines. This opinion was expressed by the coordinator of the State Department for the global response to the spread of the coronavirus disease COVID-19, Gail Smith. TASS…

Both China and Russia are actively “encouraging countries to buy their vaccines,” she said.

Smith stressed that the United States has no intention of marketing its drugs.

“As you know, the United States and most countries around the world want to ensure that regulatory trials they conduct are approved by WHO for safety and effectiveness. We expect them to sell their vaccines. From the point of view of the United States, we do not intend to be marketing, we are promoting vaccines based on a political strategy and because it is the best way to end the pandemic, ”the diplomat said.

Earlier, the World Health Organization (WHO) included the coronavirus vaccine developed by the American biotechnology company Moderna as recommended for use in emergencies.

There are currently several COVID-19 vaccines in the world. Three vaccines are registered in Russia: Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona and KoviVak. In the United States, they began to inoculate the population with drugs from Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna. Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines have been approved in the UK.