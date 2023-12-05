The US armed forces assume that all eight people on board a military plane that disappeared off the coast of Japan have died. The bodies of two passengers are still being sought, but it is unlikely that they are still alive. US President Joe Biden and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin expressed their condolences.
#crew #military #plane #missing #Japan #died
US sports compact: Lakers save themselves into the semi-finals – Bucks dominate against Knicks
Lakers save themselves into the semifinals - Bucks dominate against Knicks The Los Angeles Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks have...