Although it was a topic that had been talked about for months, the release of the controversial Barranquilla businessman Álex Saab in exchange for 10 Americans and a fugitive imprisoned in Venezuela, and at least 20 Venezuelan political prisoners, took more than one person by surprise.

But, above all, it unleashed an intense controversy about the objective of the bold maneuver and its consequences in the short and medium term, especially because the government of Nicolás Maduro has been repeatedly accused of not complying with the agreements that have been agreed upon.

While no one, of course, had any qualms about celebrating the end of the nightmare of these 30 people, the White House received a deluge of criticism for the decision both inside and outside the country. The community of Venezuelans in Miami, which is quite large, could not help but be astonished when they saw the images of Maduro's alleged figurehead getting off a private plane and landing on Venezuelan soil.

Within US high politics, as expected, there were also reactions and not only from voices in the Republican Party, which have always questioned the approaches and concessions to the Nicolás Maduro regime, but from former ambassadors and experts who have been monitoring the relations between both countries.

The questions were of various kinds, but they focused on two particular areas.

The first and perhaps most important for domestic politics in the United States is that by exchanging Saab, who was being prosecuted by that country's justice system, the administration of Joe Biden sent a terrible message that puts Americans abroad at risk.



“My fear is that this decision will motivate Maduro and other non-democratic governments to capture other Americans and then exchange them,” William Brownfield, former US ambassador to Colombia and Venezuela and today an advisor in Venezuela, told this newspaper. the Center for International Strategic Studies (CSIS).

The former vice president and former ambassador in Washington Francisco Santos said something similar: “No American is safe anywhere in the world. The message here is that kidnapping or detaining is profitable,” said Santos after highlighting in passing the loss of credibility of the US, since for years the administration insisted that it would never exchange Saab or interfere in his process before the judicial authorities.

Even more recently, in the midst of the Barbados agreements signed on October 17 between Chavismo and the opposition, It was not publicly mentioned that Saab would be exchanged, but it was mentioned that those imprisoned in Venezuela should be released.

So much so, that November 30 was set as the deadline for the releases to take place. There was no gesture that day, so the Americans Eyvin Hernández and Jerrell Kenemore, prisoners in the Helicoide in Caracas, sent a message to Biden in the first days of December, asking him to finalize a future exchange that included Saab.

Both Hernández and Kenemore were released on December 20. Hernández, a lawyer based in Los Angeles, told the media upon his arrival in Texas, where they were received by the American delegation, that he never thought he would be involved in a situation like this, which many times “he thought he would not survive.” alleging mistreatment in the Caracas prison.

Continuing with the reactions in the United States, Senator Marco Rubio and House Representative María Elvira Salazar emphasized what they consider a mistake by the White House.

“President Biden's actions of rewarding the taking of hostages first by lifting sanctions on the narco-regime, then by releasing Maduro's nephews and now Álex Saab are a shame.

Álex Saab lands in Venezuela after being released by the United States.

Saab is the architect of Maduro's corruption and money laundering operation, a scheme that has deprived the people of Venezuela of resources. Unfortunately, this exchange only incentivizes dictators to kidnap more Americans,” Rubio said.

Therefore, for Salazar, “the only winner of the barter was Maduro.”

Brownfield also raises another very relevant point in the discussion. In exchange for the lifting of sanctions, Maduro had already committed to releasing prisoners – including Americans – in the agreement reached in Barbados.

In other words, Saab's release was an “extra” concession that was not stipulated. At least not in public.

The argument, of course, is nuanced. Although the US always pays lip service to not negotiating with terrorists or hostages, the truth is that it is a practice that has been used occasionally throughout history by both Democratic and Republican administrations.

And the same can be said of the controversial practice of “presidential pardons,” that many leaders usually use at the end of their administrations to annul judicial sentences against previously convicted people.

The other group of criticisms relate to the strategic objective after the release of Saab.

The Biden administration insisted this week that it is part of a set of actions aimed at the return of democracy in Venezuela through an electoral process next year that is fair and transparent. But not everyone sees it that way.

“Biden says he is fulfilling his commitments. And perhaps the idea is that these agreements generate a dynamic that translates into something much more concrete and positive in terms of a free election next year, but I still do not see those signs.

Nothing has happened regarding the rehabilitation of Maria Corina Machado's candidacy, for example. One always keeps hope. But I am skeptical because the most important thing for Maduro, more than Saab, more than the lifting of sanctions, is power. And lifting the inability of Machado and others puts that power at risk. That is the crucial issue and I do not think that the regime is going to make its position more flexible,” says Michael Shifter, president emeritus of the Inter-American Dialogue.

From the administration's perspective, however, the prisoner exchange was a “good deal.”

John Kirby, a spokesman for the National Security Council, highlighted the fact that Biden was a leader willing to make complex decisions that may have been difficult to accept at first, but that gained perspective over time.

Analysts in Venezuela think along the same lines. “The surrender of Álex Saab was an enormous success for the Biden administration, since it recovered all the Americans who were detained in Venezuela and also achieved that detained Venezuelans were released,” political scientist Daniel Arias tells EL TIEMPO.

Arias insists that Maduro needed a “victory” before the end of the year, especially because with the issue of Guyana he had already managed to gain international attention, but without concrete actions.

Another aspect of this exchange, whose development over time may be known, is the alleged evidence that the businessman was a collaborator of the American justice system.

But the release of innocent people imprisoned for political reasons can never be compared with criminals who have caused irreparable damage to an entire country by playing with the hunger of Venezuelans.

Even Juan González, Biden's advisor for Latin America, maintained that Saab had already been collaborating for more than two years and did not have much more to contribute.

Although Caracas denied all this time that this statement was true and that, on the contrary, they were only seeking to defame the businessman.

According to Jorge Rodríguez, president of the National Assembly of Venezuela, the same one who accompanied Saab on the plane, all these comments represented a “slander” against Saab and that on the contrary “he was tortured” in prison, especially in Cape Verde. , when he was arrested in June 2020.

Drowning, loss of three teeth and stomach problems were some of the complaints that Chavismo made about the state of its ally, who, according to what they have indicated, is a “cancer survivor” and “was not allowed” a visit from an independent doctor. in his Miami prison.

This exchange also included the arrest of Fatty Francis, one of the most wanted criminals in the United States and responsible for a scandalous fraud within the country's armed forces.

And they also gave a lot of weight to the fact that with the group of ten released, the administration managed to remove from that country all the Americans who remained arbitrarily detained in Venezuela.

But, above all, they insisted that the exchange is the product of a strategy of dialogue and negotiation that includes the lifting of sanctions and that could finally open the door for the return of democracy.

Although it is also true that Biden officials have warned that at any time they can reimpose sanctions and again limit oil industry transactions, which have allowed Venezuela greater income these days.

“You can see it well. It seems that Maduro, for the moment, is fulfilling his commitment to free elections. It is not a fact yet, there is a long way to go. But as we are doing, we are doing well,” said the president when asked about the issue.

The one who showed the most gratitude was Saab himself, who described Cilia Flores, first lady of Venezuela, as “an angel” in the midst of his liberation process. It was she who received him at the Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía, giving a message strong of the one who pulls the strings of power in the neighboring country.

Already in Miraflores, for the first time Venezuelans heard Saab's voice, when he gave a short speech next to Maduro, assuring that he was a “human president” who “does not abandon.” “I feel very proud to serve this Government and this country,” said the Colombian-Venezuelan.

Saab was not received with a red carpet or honors, but with a camaraderie that even has a greater message and that is that closeness with Maduro, who did not stop hugging him and welcoming him to Caracas.

Now, one of the prizes for Saab was to incorporate him into the dialogue table between Chavismo and the opposition, the same one that also includes his wife Camila Fabri, who was also the image and spokesperson of the Free Álex Saab movement, born in Venezuela but It had spread to several countries, including Colombia.

For the businessman, accused of corruption and Maduro's main collaborator, gratitude also went to President Biden for having made the decision.

For the Venezuelan opposition, this entire panorama represents a disappointment, as they celebrate the release of the political prisoners, but Saab's freedom continues to be a hard blow.

“Those Venezuelans will be able to spend Christmas with their families; However, hundreds of compatriots remain imprisoned without any justification. These releases cannot make us forget them,” Tomás Guanipa, representative of the opposition in the dialogues with the Government, said in a statement.

On Wednesday there was an exchange between the United States Government and the Maduro regime, “but it can never be compared, the release of innocent people imprisoned for political reasons, with criminals who have caused irreparable damage to an entire country by playing with the hunger of the Venezuelans” Guanipa insisted.

In the long run it is a big bet. If in the coming months the Maduro regime enables Machado's candidacy and that leads to an electoral process with guarantees for the opposition, Saab's release could end up being seen as a small price to pay for the common good.

If the opposite happens and Maduro fails to comply, the verdict on the maneuver will not be so kind.

But still, according to the analysis, it is too early to draw conclusions, especially because, unlike years ago, Maduro has achieved direct communication with the White House without intermediaries, allowing him greater room for maneuver.

SERGIO GÓMEZ MASERI

ANA RODRÍGUEZ BRAZÓN

Washington and Caracas correspondents