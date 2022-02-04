The US economy created 467 thousand jobs in January, in net terms, according to data published this Friday, 4, by the country’s Department of Labor. The result was well above the expectations of analysts consulted by the The Wall Street Journalgenerating 150 thousand jobs.

On the other hand, the US unemployment rate rose slightly, from 3.9% in December to 4% in January. The market consensus was to maintain the rate at 3.9%.

In addition, the Department of Labor sharply revised up the job creation figures for December, from 199,000 to 510,000, and also for November, from 249,000 to 647,000.

In January, average hourly earnings rose 0.73% from December, or $0.23, to $31.63, beating the forecast for a 0.50% increase. In the annual comparison, there was a salary increase of 5.68% in the last month, above the projection of 5.20%.

