Market estimated the creation of 190 thousand; unemployment rate rose from 3.4% in April to 3.7% in May

The United States created 339,000 jobs in May. The result exceeds market expectations, which estimated the creation of 190,000 jobs. The unemployment rate in the country rose from 3.4% in April to 3.7% in May. The data were released on Friday (June 2, 2023) by Bureau of Labor Statistics. Here’s the full of the report (402 KB, in English).