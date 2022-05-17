The confirmed death toll equates to the 9/11 attack every day for 336 days, roughly equal to the number of Americans who died in the Civil War and World War II combined, as it’s as if Boston and Pittsburgh were wiped out.

“It’s hard to imagine a million people being uprooted from this land … it’s still happening and we’re letting it happen,” said Jennifer Nuzzo, who leads a new epidemiology center at Brown University’s School of Public Health in Providence, Rhode Island.

Some who say goodbye to loved ones say they can’t go back to normal, resending their loved ones’ voicemails, or watching old videos of them dancing. When other people say they’re done with the virus, they are silently angry or in pain.

“It’s normal. I hate that word,” says Julie Wallace, 55, of Illyria, Ohio, who lost her husband to COVID-19 in 2020.

The number of deaths less than two and a half years after the outbreak is based on death certificate data collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics.

But the true number of lives lost to COVID-19, either directly or indirectly, as a result of the disruption of the healthcare system in the world’s richest country, is believed to be much higher.

This figure comes more than 3 months after the United States reached 900,000 dead, as the rate of virus casualties has slowed since the horrific winter wave driven by the omicron mutation.

The US averages about 300 deaths from COVID-19 per day, compared to a peak of about 3,400 deaths per day in January 2021.