The death toll from the huge Christmas storm that is sweeping the United States rises to 50, where even today temperatures below zero, the polar wind and snowstorms continue. The wave of bad weather is practically affecting an area that goes from the border with Canada to the Rio Grande area, on the border with Mexico. AND fatalities are recorded in 12 states: Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

One of the hardest hit areas is the Buffalo area where 14 victims are counted this morning, people who died of cold outdoors or in their cars. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul said the northwestern part of the state had become something of a “war zone” with roads blocked by emergency vehicles and the first incidents of store raids. In addition, the snowstorm of historic proportions caused power outages with at least 15 people left without power, Hochul said.

After the thousands of cancellations in recent days, even today there are talks of 1,200 canceled flights and delays for another 500. While the National Weather Service recalls that the “dangerous conditions for travel” will continue in the next few days, with the situation expected to improve around New Years.

According to the US National Weather Service, about 60 percent of the US population was affected by the snowstorm. The storm trapped thousands of people inside their homes due to the accumulation of snow. Compounding the situation were widespread power outages to homes and businesses that left hundreds of thousands of people without electricity on Christmas morning.