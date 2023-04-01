Start of sessions are scheduled for April 17, 2023; Judge says US broadcaster reported unbiased

A US federal judge this Friday (March 31, 2023) denied a request by Fox for the Court not to bring the lawsuit to trial. Dominion Voting Systems, a manufacturer of electronic voting systems in the United States. In 2021, the company filed a lawsuit worth $1.6 billion against the broadcaster for defamation. The information is from CNN.

“The evidence developed in this civil suit demonstrates that it is absolutely clear that none of the Dominion-related statements regarding the 2020 election are true.”said Eric Davis, Delaware Superior Court Justice.

Neutral reporting is a common law defense in libel and defamation suits. It usually involves the press, in cases where it publishes unsubstantiated accusations about public figures. Defendants using the defense may claim, for example, that they are not claiming that the statement is, in fact, true, but merely reporting the case, impartially.

The judge said that this is not the case with the fow news. “The fault (from Fox News) in revealing extensive contradictory evidence from the public sphere and from the Dominion itself indicates that their reporting was not disinterested.”declared Davis.

Selection of the jury responsible for judging the case will begin on April 13, 2023. The trial is scheduled for the 17th of the same month, in Delaware (USA). The station’s anchors and executives are expected to give personal testimonials. The lawsuit may not go through if Fox and Dominion reach an agreement before the date.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

A dominion is processing the Fox News for defamation. In the lawsuit, the company claims that the US broadcaster intentionally broadcast “false and malicious rumors” regarding the veracity of the ballot boxes produced by the company in the 2020 elections. Fox denies the accusations.

At the time, Donald Trump and former allies claimed that dominion were hacked and programmed to compute votes in favor of Joe Biden, newly elected president at the time. Manifestations of fraud were widely broadcast by the station.

Also on Tuesday (21.Mar), lawyers from the Dominion Voting stated that Fox knew the election fraud accusations were false, but continued to air the allegations in search of an audience.

“They chose to let the story run […] Why Viewers Were Leaving Fox”, said Rodney Smolla, attorney for the dominion.