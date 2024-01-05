Home page politics

The US Supreme Court intervenes in the legal dispute over Donald Trump's participation in the primaries for the Republican presidential nomination. © Mariam Zuhaib/AP

Former President Donald Trump has applied for the Republican presidential nomination – but is he allowed to take part in the primaries? The Supreme Court is now clarifying this question.

Washington – The US Supreme Court is intervening in the legal dispute over Donald Trump's participation in the primaries for the Republican presidential nomination. The Supreme Court announced in the afternoon (local time) that it would take up a corresponding request from the former US president and current presidential candidate. The case is scheduled to be heard on February 8th in the court in the capital Washington.

Trump had turned to the court to overturn a ruling from the state of Colorado that disqualified him from the 2021 primary election due to his role in the 2021 attack on the US Capitol. A similar decision recently followed in the state of Maine. Corresponding lawsuits from Trump opponents are still ongoing elsewhere. They argue that the Republican has lost his right to run for president again.

Based on the latest decisions in the states, it was considered very likely that the matter would ultimately come to a decision by the Supreme Court in Washington.

During his term in office, Trump shifted the majority on the US Supreme Court significantly to the right. Six of the nine judges are now considered conservative. However, the Supreme Court did not always rule in his favor. dpa