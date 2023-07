How did you feel about the content of this article?

Louisiana judge banned Biden administration agencies from contacting social media to ask for First Amendment-protected content to be deleted | Photo: EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The United States Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit temporarily stayed this Friday (14) a decision by a federal court that had prohibited some agencies and some employees of President Joe Biden’s administration from contacting social media companies to ask Content moderation.

According to CNN, the Justice Department had appealed a decision by Judge Terry Doughty, of a federal court in the state of Louisiana, published last week. The Court of Appeals asked for speed in considering the appeal, but until there is a final decision, the ban is suspended.

Doughty’s measure, requested by the Louisiana and Missouri attorneys’ offices, stipulated that government agencies such as the Department of Health and Human Services and the FBI could not contact social media “with the purpose of urging, encouraging, pressuring or inducing in any way the removal, deletion, deletion, or reduction of content containing protected free speech” under the First Amendment to the United States Constitution.

The opposition to Biden maintains that the Covid-19 pandemic was the pretext, using the argument of combating disinformation, for divergent views to be removed from social networks, in many cases, at the request of the American government – ​​which was denounced in the Twitter Files series of reports.