Late in the US, a federal judge in Washington ordered a stay on President Donald Trump’s order to ban Chinese app TicTalk on the app store. Trump had recently ordered the app to be banned on the App Store in terms of security. In this, it was said by the Trump administration that after Sunday, TicketTalk will not be able to be downloaded from Apple and Google Play Store.

Trump gave orders for tick talk ban

Earlier, Donald Trump had decided to ban both the Tick Talks citing the interests of national security. Trump had said that a large number of information is being taken from the user through these applications and these risks are real. This data can be accessed by the Chinese Communist Party.

China will take these steps

Following Trump’s ban order, it has been said on behalf of China that the federal judge has temporarily banned the US government ban on the download of the popular video-sharing app TikTok. But experts said that China will take further action to stop the takeover of America to save its national security.

Tick ​​Talk has 100 million users in America

According to reports, this action led Trump to say that he had held talks with Walmart and Oracle representatives to decide on the tick-talk. Tick-Talk is an app by Chinese company ByteDance. Let us know that there are about ten crore users of tick-talk in America.

Allegations of spying through apps

