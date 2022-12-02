The Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit of the United States, in New Orleans, in the State of Louisiana, denied this Thursday (Dec. 1, 2022) the government’s request for an appeal and upheld the decision it considered “illegal” President Joe Biden’s plan to grant student debt relief to college students across the country. Here’s the full (49 KB, in English).

The previous sentence was handed down on November 10 by judge from the teeex Mark Pittman. The magistrate stated that the program is illegal and must be closed. The case now goes to the Supreme Court, the final court of appeal.

Pittman’s decision is one of two nationally preventing the US Department of Education from moving forward with a plan to grant amnesty to US college students with student debt.

On August 24, Joe Biden announced the debt forgiveness program, which will be aimed at students who have an annual income of less than US$ 125 thousand (R$ 649.61 thousand, at current quotations). The richest 5% of the country will not be entitled to the benefit.

In all, it is estimated that 43 million indebted students will benefit from the actions. Here’s the full (484 KB).

On October 21, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, also decided to temporarily block the US President’s plan.

At the time, the court sided with 6 US states led by Republicans who asked for an end to the cancellation of indebtedness by loans.

Nebraska, Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas and South Carolina said the plan stripped the nation’s legislature of authority and threatened states’ monetary power and money earned by state agencies servicing student loans.

The US government also requested that the US Supreme Court suspend the order of the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals. It awaits the final decision of the last instance of the North American Justice.

STUDENT FORGIVENESS

The President’s Program indicates the pardon of $20,000 (R$ 103,940 at the current exchange rate) for students who went to university with the so-called Pell Grant, a grant from the US federal government. For those who did not receive the subsidy, the forgiveness will be US$ 10,000 (R$ 51.97 thousand at current quotation).

The package of measures aimed at education also involves cutting tuition fees for undergraduate students in half. On average, the reduction will be US$ 1,000 (R$ 5,200 at the current exchange rate) for annual loan payments.

According to the document published by the White House, the accumulated federal debt with student loans reached US$ 1.6 trillion. Here’s the full (484 KB).

The publication of the American government points out that the beneficiary middle-class students “struggle with high monthly payments and rising balances that make it difficult to build wealth, such as buying homes, saving money for retirement, and starting small businesses🇧🇷

The US government says that, with the measures, there will be a reduction in racial inequality. According to the statement, black students are twice as likely to receive the Pell Grants🇧🇷