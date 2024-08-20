AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 08/19/2024 – 21:49

A US court on Monday (19) rejected a motion filed by Argentina against the Titan Consortium fund, which demands payment of compensation of 320 million dollars (1.7 billion reais) imposed on that country for the nationalization in 2008 of Aerolíneas Argentinas, then owned by the Spanish group Marsans.

The District of Columbia court found that “the 12-year statute of limitations applies,” as the fund claims.

The state took control of Aerolíneas Argentinas, then run by Marsans, with just a symbolic payment during the term of President Cristina Kirchner (2007-2015). Marsans turned to the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID), which is part of the World Bank.

The case was later transferred to the investment fund Burford Capital, which transferred all rights to Titan Consortium. In 2017, the ICSID tribunal issued a ruling ordering Argentina to pay compensation and nearly $3.5 million in legal fees.

Argentina filed a request to annul the ruling, which was denied in 2019. In 2021, Titan Consortium sought in court for Argentina to enforce the payment, but the country requested that the action be dismissed, considering that it had expired.

The Columbia court today found that Argentina’s arguments in favor of shorter limitation periods were “not convincing.”