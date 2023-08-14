People hired by the former president’s lawyers would have tried to hack Georgia’s electoral system in 2020

US prosecutors investigating attempts to manipulate the outcome of the 2020 presidential election in the state of Georgia have obtained text messages and emails linking former President Donald Trump’s lawyers to fraud in Coffee County, according to CNN International.

People hired by Trump’s legal team tried to invade Georgia’s electoral system after the 2020 election, one of the decisive states to enact the Republican’s defeat for the Democratic candidate, Joe Biden. They wanted to prove alleged fraud pointed out by Trump.

According to the network, days before the voting system was circumvented, a Coffee election official sent an invitation to Trump’s lawyers. They were called in to look into the voting systems in the county.

The certification of Biden’s victory in Georgia was delayed by the local election official and the county was the only one in Georgia that failed to certify election results.

More than a dozen people are expected to be charged by the prosecution in the coming days, according to the CNN.

To win the presidential election in the United States, you need to get 270 delegates to the Electoral College. In 2020, Biden had 306 delegates and Trump, 232. With 16 delegates, Georgia – who had not given a majority to a Democratic president since Bill Clinton in 1992 — went over to Biden by less than 12,000 votes.

