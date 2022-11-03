Armed civilian guards who oversee some polling centers in the state of Arizona, accused by various associations of intimidating voters, will no longer be able to stand less than 75 meters from the polls, on the eve of the midterm elections, on the 8th, determined American Justice.

People stationed daily in front of some polling stations where Americans can vote early are “temporarily prohibited from carrying firearms within 76 meters” around polling stations and from “wearing bulletproof vests on the same perimeter.” says the decision issued this Tuesday by a federal judge.

The guards are also prohibited from staying, even unarmed, less than 23 meters from the polls, following voters and talking to them.

Voting for the midterm elections began ten days ago in Arizona, the state where President Joe Biden beat his predecessor Donald Trump (2017-2021) by a narrow margin of 10,000 votes in the 2020 election.

The midterm elections take place in a tense atmosphere, speckled with suspicion fueled by conspiracy theories. Several anonymous people, some of whom display firearms, which is permitted by law in Arizona, are positioned in front of the polls at different points and film the voters who turn out to vote.

Several associations have filed complaints in which they claim that there is a “campaign of intimidation” of voters coordinated by the group “Clean Elections”, self-styled “patriots”.

Since the 2020 presidential election, various far-right groups have been spreading conspiracy theories that some polls were filled with fake ballots in the United States, despite polls and recounts having proven the results to be valid.