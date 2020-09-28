The court in the United States went to meet the temporarily difficult service TikTok and temporarily blocked the entry into force of the decision of the American administration to remove its application from the Google and Apple app stores.

The ban was originally supposed to take effect on September 20, but US President Donald Trump told reporters on September 19 that he had approved the acquisition of the American segment of TikTok by Oracle and Walmart.

But the deal itself was never struck.

After that, the Ministry of Commerce postponed the entry into force of the ban on downloading the application for a week – until 23:59 on September 27 local time (06:59 Monday in Kiev). At the same time, from November 12, the US authorities plan to begin restricting the work of TikTok in the country, if by that time a deal on its sale is not concluded.

According to the documents, Judge Carl Nichols granted the request of the owners of TikTok to impose a temporary injunction on the entry into force of the decision to ban the download of the application, but “for now” rejected the request for a similar ban regarding the government’s decision to restrict the work of the social network in the country from November 12 …

The US Department of Commerce, commenting on the judge’s decision, said that the US government “will comply with the injunction and have taken immediate steps to do so.”

“However, the administration intends to vigorously defend an executive order that prohibits any transactions with ByteDance, which owns TikTok and its subsidiaries, and the Secretary of Commerce’s efforts to [его] realization from legal claims“, – said in a statement released by the press service of the Ministry of Trade.

At the same time, on Sunday, TikTok representatives made a statement that they will continue dialogue with the authorities about the sale of the social network, despite the fact that the court temporarily banned the blocking of its application in the United States.

“We are pleased that the court agreed with our legal arguments and did not allow the ban on TikTok. We will continue to protect our rights for the benefit of users and employees, – noted on the social network. – At the same time, we will continue our dialogue with the authorities so that our proposal, which the President provisionally approved last weekend, becomes an agreement. ”

Earlier, “FACTS” wrote that shortly after Instagram announced the launch of a new service for creating and sharing videos (Instagram Reels) to replace the TikTok resource that fell under US sanctions, YouTube took a similar step.

