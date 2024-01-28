The airline's request for judicial recovery was accepted on Friday (26 January) by the New York Bankruptcy Court

The Justice of the United States scored for Monday (January 29, 2024), at 9 am (New York time), the 1st hearing of the GOL Linhas Aéreas in the judicial recovery process. The person responsible for the case is the judge MartinGlenn, of Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

The court approved on Friday (26 January 2024) GOL's request to begin the process of chapter 11 (equivalent to judicial recovery in Brazil).

O chapter 11 is the chapter of the US Bankruptcy Law that deals with the financial restructuring of companies. The process allows companies to recover their financial situation, including debt renegotiation, while continuing to operate normally with US judicial supervision and approval.

The mechanism has been used successfully by many international airlines, such as Latam, United, Delta, Aeroméxico and Avianca Colombia.

In relevant fact (complete – PDF – 227 kB) released on Thursday (January 25), GOL informed that the process of restructuring its debts includes access to financing of US$ 950 million, in the form “debtor in possession” (debtor in possession, in Portuguese).

The airline stated that it will use the chapter 11 to restructure its short-term financial obligations and strengthen its capital structure for long-term sustainability. The company also stated that it expects to emerge from the process with a significant capital investment, including the new US$950 million in financing.

According to the airline, its flights will not be affected by the judicial recovery process. The company said that passenger and cargo operations (carried out by the subsidiary GOLLOG) will be maintained normally, as well as the Smiles loyalty program and other company businesses.

After the recovery request, on January 25, the company's shares fell 3.16% on the trading day. B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange).