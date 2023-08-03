A US court granted this Tuesday one more month to the Prosecutor’s Office to respond to the appeal filed by Alex Saab after a ruling that considered that the Colombian-Venezuelan businessman, accused of money laundering, does not enjoy diplomatic immunity.

Prosecutors were supposed to respond on August 14 and now they have until September 13 to answer the arguments of Saab, alleged figurehead of the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro.

The Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit accepted the request of the Prosecutor’s Office for more time to review the “extensive” case made up of more than 26,000 words, according to what it indicated in the motion of the prosecutors.



“The government needs more time to investigate and respond to the claims raised by Saab,” andThe Prosecutor’s Office emphasized by clarifying that its intention was not to lengthen the process.

The defense filed the appeal last December in the Atlanta appeals court, after a Miami judge ruled against him on the alleged diplomatic immunity he claims.

Among others, Judge Robert M. Scola noted that “it is clear that the United States does not recognize the Maduro regime” and consequently also considers any of its claims to diplomatic immunity “illegitimate.”

Saab, 51, has been detained in Miami since October 2021 when he was extradited from Cape Verde, and is charged with a money laundering charge that carries up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

His defense sought to dismiss the case arguing that he was a “special envoy” to Iran, when he was arrested in the middle of the trip, at a stop in Cape Verde (Africa).

However, Judge Scola noted that the “evidence suggests that the Maduro regime and its accomplices have fabricated documents to cover up Saab Morán in a diplomatic suit that does not fit him.”

He added that it was all “an effort to exploit the diplomatic immunities law and prevent his extradition to the United States.”

The businessman was indicted by the US Attorney’s Office on July 25, 2019, who then issued an arrest warrant against him.

According to the indictment, between 2011 and at least 2015, Saab and his partner, Álvaro Pulido, conspired with others to launder the proceeds of a corruption network based on bribes aimed at obtaining contracts to carry out public projects and fraud against the exchange control system. foreign exchange in Venezuela.

Saab and Pulido are accused of transferring from Venezuela, through the US, approximately 350 million dollars to accounts they owned or controlled in other countries, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

The businessman pleaded “not guilty” in November 2021 to the money laundering charge against him in the United States.

EFE