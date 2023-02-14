U.S. jury found Russian Vladislav Klyushin guilty of cybercrime. This was reported on February 14 by the agency Reuters.

According to a jury in a federal court in Boston, Massachusetts, Klyushin was found guilty of criminal conspiracy, as well as wire fraud and securities fraud.

In March 2021, during a family vacation in the ski resort of Zermatt, the entrepreneur was arrested by the Swiss police at the request of Washington. The U.S. accuses him of allegedly making tens of millions of dollars by hacking into confidential information about U.S. listed companies.

Vladislav Klyushin is the owner of the M13 company. Its main product is a media and social media monitoring system called Katyusha. The website of the organization notes that it is used in the administration of the President of the Russian Federation, the government and other federal and regional departments. The essence of the service is that officials can track the reaction of the press and Internet users to their actions in real time.

On December 18, 2021, the Swiss Ministry of Justice announced the extradition of Klyushin to the United States. The entrepreneur was handed over to the American police in Zurich, who accompanied him on the flight to the United States.

The next day, the press secretary of the Russian Embassy in Switzerland, Vladimir Khokhlov, noted that the diplomatic mission was deeply disappointed by the decision of the Swiss Ministry of Justice and the hasty organization of the extradition of Klyushin to the American side.

On December 20, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Moscow would seek the return of the Russian businessman to his homeland. According to Grigory Lukyantsev, Commissioner for Human Rights, Democracy and the Rule of Law of the Russian Foreign Ministry, the latest accusation by the United States is an episode of a “hunt” for the Russians.