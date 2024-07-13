A court in Santa Fe, in the US state of New Mexico, on Friday (12) annulled the trial of actor Alec Baldwin for manslaughter.

In October 2021, while filming the movie “Rust,” Baldwin fatally shot 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza. The actor claimed that the gun, which contained real bullets and not blanks, went off without him pulling the trigger during the filming of a scene.

According to information from the Agence France-Presse and CNN, Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer accepted the argument of Baldwin’s lawyers that important evidence was hidden from the defense.

One of the witnesses in the trial, forensic expert Marissa Poppell, said Thursday (11) that she received a bullet casing from a former police officer after the trial of “Rust” gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez Reed, who was found guilty and sentenced to 18 months in prison in a separate trial this year.

Although the former police officer who delivered the cartridge case, a friend of Reed’s family, said the bullets could be related to the one that caused the tragedy on the set of “Rust,” Poppell said they did not match other live ammunition found on the film set.

The expert stated that, following superior instructions, she catalogued the bullets outside the scope of Baldwin’s case, without sending them to the FBI for analysis.

Investigators testified in court Friday and said they and prosecutor Kari Morrissey did not present the ammunition to the defense because they did not consider it relevant to the case.

However, one of the investigators, Alexandria Hancock, said that the bullets handed over by the former police officer were “similar” to the fake bullets in the “Rust” recording.

Baldwin’s attorneys argued that the concealment of the bullets and the fact that the gun that was used to fatally shoot Hutchins was damaged by the FBI compromised the actor’s defense. Sommer therefore called for a mistrial.