The court of the US state of Texas on Friday, December 31, rejected the lawsuit of the Republican Congressman Louis Homert and his party members, who tried to force Vice President Michael Pence to reconsider the results of the presidential election, which was won by Democrat Joe Biden. This is stated in the ruling of Judge Jeremy Kernodl.

It is noted that the reason for the rejection of the claim was the lack of “subject matter jurisdiction”. However, the plaintiff retained the right “to bring a claim in the future on the same basis,” reports TASS…

Earlier Thursday, December 31, Pence asked the court to dismiss the claim.

It is noted that the lawsuit asks the court to grant Pence the right to cancel the results of presidential elections in vacillating states such as Arizona on January 6, and oblige Congress to count Republican electors who, during an alternative, unrecognized vote, supported Trump instead of those who spoke in favor of Biden during the official vote count. In other words, the plaintiffs are trying through the courts to expand the powers of the vice president so that he could cancel Biden’s victory in the elections.

On January 1, it was reported that a group of Republican lawmakers could attempt to challenge the election results when approving the results of the presidential elections in Congress.

The US presidential election was held on November 3. The current owner of the White House is convinced that the elections were held with numerous violations and falsifications in favor of the Democrats. Trump’s attempts to file lawsuits to block electoral votes have ended in failure.