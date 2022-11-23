The Supreme Court of United States rejected this Tuesday (22.nov.2022) a request from the former president donald trump so that Congress does not have access to your tax returns. Here’s the full (25 KB, in English).

The decision gives room for Democrats in the House of Representatives to obtain data from the former president a few weeks before Republicans assume a majority in the House.

On November 1, Chief Justice John Roberts blocked a House committee’s access to Trump’s tax returns on a temporary basis.

The request for the former president to submit his statements to deputies began in 2019, when Democrat Richard E. Neal asked the country’s Federal Revenue to deliver the records.

When requests began, Trump said the committee had no “legitimate legislative purpose”🇧🇷 The application was renewed in 2021.

In August 2022, the District of Columbia Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the former president’s request to block the House committee from accessing his 2015 income tax return until 2020.

THE investigation against Trump comes under accusations of financial fraud. While in charge of the White House, the Republican tried to keep his tax records under wraps.

According to an investigative report by the New York Times, Trump would have been part of a tax diversion scheme during the 1990s. The profit from fraud would add at least US$ 413 million – in 2018 quotations – to his fortune.