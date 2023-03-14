California court decision annuls understanding that considered unconstitutional measure; it is possible to appeal

The California State Court of Appeals, in the United States, ruled on Monday (March 13, 2023) that Uber and other transport apps, such as Lyft, can treat their drivers as independent workers instead of employees.

the case was opened in 2020 after the State of California sued the companies. Here’s the full of the decision (519 KB, in English).

By being classified as self-employed, drivers have no ties to companies. Thus, they do not necessarily receive certain benefits –such as paid sick leave, paid vacations, health insurance, unemployment insurance and the minimum wage.

The court’s ruling reaffirms a California state law, known as Proposition 22, passed in 2021 by state voters. The text allows workers to be considered independent of services offered by digital platforms. According to the newspaper Wall Street Journalcompanies like Uber spent over $200 million to get Proposition 22 passed.

The decision also annuls the understanding (3 MB) given in August 2021 by California Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch that the legislation was unconstitutional and “unenforceable”.

According to Roesch, Proposition 22 conflicts with the state Constitution by restricting the California Legislature’s ability to make temporary workers eligible for workers’ compensation. The law also requires a majority greater than 80% for legislators to pass amendments.

The ruling on Monday (March 13) overturned some provisions of the law considered to conflict with the authority of the California Legislature.

In a statement, Uber’s chief legal officer, Tony West, said the move was a “victory for app workers and the millions of Californians who voted for Proposition 22”.

“Across the state, drivers and delivery people said they are happy with Proposition 22, which offers them new benefits while preserving the unique flexibility of working on apps. We are satisfied that the court respected the will of the people.”he said.



Playback/Twitter @Uber_Comms – 13.Mar.2023 Statement from Uber Chief Legal Officer Tony West following California State Court of Appeals decision

On the other hand, the SEIU (International Union of Service Employees) condemned the decision.

In announcement (62 KB), SEIU California President David Huerta stated that “Every California voter should be concerned about the growing influence of corporations” in the democracy of the State and with the “capacity [das empresas] of spending millions of dollars to deceive voters and buy laws.”in reference to the $200 million allegedly spent on lobbying to encourage passage of Proposition 22.

The Service Employees International Union is expected to file an appeal with the California Supreme Court to appeal the decision.