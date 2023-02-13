First hearing on the claim is scheduled for March 29; company claims to have no cash to pay debts

The New York Bankruptcy Court accepted, this Monday (13.Feb.2023), the claim of the Hey for legal protection against creditors. The 1st hearing on the claim was scheduled for March 29.

The information was published by the newspaper The State of S. Paulo and confirmed by Power360. In practice, the decision protects Oi from debts collected in the United States.

The company had filed for protection on February 8, through the Chapter 15 –excerpt from the Bankruptcy Law that establishes an auxiliary procedure, in the United States, to the judicial protection initiated in another country.

Oi declares that it does not have the money to pay a debt of BRL 600 million, due on February 5th. Failure to pay could trigger the execution of almost all of its financial debt, of R$ 29 billion, due to early and cross debt clauses.

On February 1, the company filed a request for judicial protection against creditors in Brazil. The petition was accepted by the 7th Corporate Court of Rio de Janeiro on Friday (Feb 3) and paved the way for a new judicial recovery of the company. The 1st was closed in December, after 6 years.

According to the law that regulates judicial reorganization, companies can only file a new request after 5 years that the Justice has granted the reorganization. According to Oi’s lawyers, the 1st recovery, granted on February 5, 2018, would not be an impediment.

On the last day 3, Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) created a working group to monitor the situation of Oi. The concern is the continuity of the operation of the fixed telephony concession. The grant is classified as a public service and, therefore, cannot fail.

Ultimately, Anatel has the prerogative to intervene in the company and appoint directors, with a view to guaranteeing operations. This happened with CRT (Companhia Riograndense de Telecomunicações) in 2000.

Oi went to court in 2016, when it owed BRL 65 billion. As part of its recovery plan, Oi disposed of mobile phone tower assets, data centersparticipation in V.tal and Oi Móvel.