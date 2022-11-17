Home page World

Split

What could be more romantic than Aldi? A lot, the average person would think. But a US couple said yes in an Aldi branch (symbol image). © IMAGO / Jochen Eckel

Two Aldi fans said yes last week in a US branch of the discounter. How did the dream wedding between fruit boxes come about?

Batavia – What could be more romantic than Aldi? The average person would think of many things, but a couple from the town of Southgate, south of metropolitan Detroit in the USA, thought a branch of the discount store would be the ideal location for their dream wedding. The two Aldi fans exchanged vows there on Wednesday last week (November 9) between boxes of fruit.

Aldi wedding: So the couple came up with the idea of ​​getting married in the discount store

“Dream wedding in aisle 1” could well have echoed as an announcement over the loudspeakers of the Aldi branch in Batavia near Chicago last Wednesday. Family and friends of Jessica Bojanowski and Michael Hurd were invited there. The couple exchanged vows between fruit crates on a carpet in Aldi colors, married by a suitably qualified Aldi employee. “Watch out for flower petals in the produce section, because a couple from the Detroit area won the ultimate ALDI wedding,” said an Aldi spokesman about the media-savvy marketing stunt.

In August, the discounter launched a competition on social media called “Happily ever after” (in German: “Happily until the end of life”). Hundreds of couples from all over the country took part and shared their love story. Jessica Bojanowski and Michael Hurd won the online contest, so the draw obviously hit the right people. Information from the local online portal Local 4 WDIV Detroit According to the pair, they met in 2013 and “connected through their love of the grocery store.” The extraordinary Aldi wedding was, according to the couple, “a dream come true.”

Aldi gives newlyweds free groceries for a year – and much more

It is not uncommon for couples to pay a five-figure sum for their wedding. For the celebration of Bojanowski and Hurd, however, the discounter took over all the costs. The wedding photographer, a stylist and floral decorations were included for the two Aldi fans at their wedding ceremony. In addition, the discounter did even more as part of the large-scale marketing gag: in addition to a flower arch for the ceremony, there were also hors d’oeuvres and cocktails for the around 50 guests. The newlyweds also received a wedding cake in Aldi colors and – not very romantic – free groceries for a whole year. In times massively increasing prices the Aldi vouchers worth 5,000 US dollars were probably a welcome wedding present.

Bojanowski and Hurd are apparently not the only die-hard Aldi fans. There are numerous online fan groups with thousands of members. While it used to be frowned upon to shop in the low-price segment, the discounter seems to have arrived in the middle of society today. So much so that Aldi Nord even brought out its own fashion collection, on which the discounter’s logo was emblazoned – and thus triggered a hype.