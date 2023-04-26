LONDON (Reuters) – The cost of hedging exposure to U.S. sovereign debt rose to its highest level since 2011 on Wednesday, boosted by fears the government could hit the debt ceiling sooner than expected.

US five-year Credit Default Swaps (CDS) spreads widened to 62 basis points, data from S&P Global Market Intelligence showed, up from 59 points on Tuesday.

That’s more than double the level they were at at the start of the year and represents the highest level since 2011, according to Refinitiv data.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned on Tuesday that Congress’s failure to raise the government’s debt ceiling – and the resulting default – would trigger an “economic catastrophe” that would send interest rates higher for years to come.

(By Dhara Ranasinghe)