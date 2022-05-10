Todd D Robinsonarrives this Wednesday in Mexican territory to discuss with the AMLO government the prevention of fentanyl trafficking among other drugs, the State Department announced.

Fentanyl is a drug derived from opium and, like morphine, it is commonly prescribed for patients suffering from intolerable pain. It is also illegally trafficked and consumed mixed with other drugs.

According to the Commission to Combat Trafficking in Synthetic Opioids, Mexico is listed as the “main source” of fentanyl trafficking. The consumption of this and other substances reported by the Commission last February, was the cause of over 100 thousand overdose deaths in the United States in just one year.

Todd Robinson and Serena Hoy, deputy secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, will study Wednesday with officials from the López Obrador cabinet “the urgent need for bilateral action to prevent the production and trafficking of fentanyl” reported the State Department.

In turn, they will deal with issues related to the progress made in the framework of the bicentennial on Security, Public Health and Safe Communities on both sides of the border between Mexico and the USA and measures to improve border security will be discussed.

Robinson is scheduled to on Thursday attend in Tijuana, to a Strategic Border Infrastructure Forum where priorities and the necessary modernization of this area will be discussed.

As usual in these meetings, the migration issue will also occupy an important place in the topics to be analyzed.

According to the United States Customs and Border Protection office, 221,303 undocumented immigrants have been detained in the month of March alone on the southern border of the neighboring country.

It is expected that this number could increase after May 23 when a sanitary regulation (“Title 42”) that was in force during the Covid-19 pandemic, which empowered the United States to expel the majority of undocumented immigrants, ceases to be in force. .

The US Ambassador in Mexico goes to the Palace to, presumably, discuss issues related to the Summit of the Americas

Ken Salazar, US Ambassador in Mexico, was seen this Tuesday in the Palace once AMLO made public his intention not to attend the Summit of the Americas if not all the countries of the region are present.

yesand it is still unknown if he finally met with AMLO since he left the venue without attending to the press.

During his morning conference, AMLO announced his intention to protest peacefully not attending one Summit from which the representatives of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua are excluded

