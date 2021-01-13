The director of the US National Center for Counterintelligence and Security (NCSC), William Evanina, has named Russia the number one player in an attempt to interfere in the American elections. According to him, China and Iran also made attempts to influence the outcome of the vote.

“I looked at intelligence every day <...> I think all three countries (Russia, Iran and China. – Ed.) For the most part were really malicious in trying to influence our elections,” Evanina said in an interview The Washington Post…

In October, the head of US National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe, said that Russia and Iran were attempting to interfere in the upcoming presidential elections. He argued that Moscow and Tehran allegedly received information about voter registration, which they could later use to “chaos and undermine the confidence” of Americans.

In turn, the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov called Washington’s accusations groundless and part of the modern political process in the United States. Prior to that, the Kremlin called the US statements about Moscow’s desire to re-elect Donald Trump “paranoid.”

In 2016, after Trump’s victory in the presidential election, Democrats accused him of ties to Russia, and Moscow of meddling in the electoral process.

The investigation was taken up by Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller, who did not find any evidence of a connection between the Russian Federation and Trump.

Moscow has repeatedly rejected baseless and unsubstantiated accusations, calling them part of the internal political struggle in the United States.