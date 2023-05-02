Treasury Secretary warned of risk of default in letter sent to US House

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday (May 1, 2023) that the country could default on its debts by June 1. In a letter (full –143 KB, in English) sent to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, she emphasized that the government will not be able to fulfill its commitments “if Congress does not raise or lift the debt limit before that date”.

“This estimate is based on currently available data, as federal revenues and expenditures are particularly variable”said Yellen.

The head of the Treasury mentioned the letter previously sent to McCarthy, on January 13, in which she said it was unlikely that the resources and extraordinary measures would be exhausted before June. She claims to have analyzed the government’s fiscal situation recently to come to the conclusion on June 1 as the deadline.

Yellen, however, said it is not possible to accurately predict the day when the government will stop paying the bills. She stated that she will update Congress on the subject in the coming weeks.

“Given current projections, it is imperative that Congress act as quickly as possible to raise or suspend the debt limit in order to ensure in the long term that the government will continue to make its payments.”he added.

Read more about it:

In the letter, Janet Yellen said that the Treasury is suspending state and local government bond issues: “Treasury will take this step to manage the risks associated with the debt limit, but not without cost, as it will deprive state and local governments of an important tool to manage their finances”.

According to the economist, “Waiting until the last minute to suspend or raise the debt limit could seriously damage business and consumer confidence, increase short-term borrowing costs for taxpayers, and negatively impact the United States’ credit rating”.

The head of the Treasury highlighted the damage to American families and the “global leadership position” from the country. “[O estouro do teto da dívida] would raise questions about our ability to defend our national security interests.”he said.