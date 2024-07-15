For Carlos Eduardo Lins, columnist for Poder360, the attack against the former president strengthens him even more in the campaign; Democrats must rethink strategy

The assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump is helping him in his bid for the White House. This is the analysis of journalist Carlos Eduardo Lins da Silva, a columnist for this digital newspaper with extensive experience in international coverage. He was one of the most important journalists in the 1980s and 1990s in the process of modernizing the newspaper. S.Paulo Newspaper and is currently a member of the International Situation Analysis Group at IRI-USP (Institute of International Relations at the University of São Paulo).

O Poder360 interviewed him about the Republican situation and the electoral race in the United States. Read below:

Poder360: Does the attack on Trump strengthen him in this year’s American elections?

Carlos Eduardo Lins da Silva: Without a doubt, in my opinion, this incident greatly favors Trump’s candidacy and harms Biden’s even more. The Republicans, who were already united around Trump, will make it [a candidatura] even more fierce, while the Democrats, who were already in disharmony, tend to become even more indecisive about how to conduct the campaign from now on. So much so that today they decided to suspend all propaganda, all statements regarding the campaign. And tomorrow is the start of the Republican Party convention, which will consecrate Trump as its candidate. So, the environment that was already very favorable to Trump, becomes even more conducive to him being able to advance successfully in this year’s presidential campaign.

Will Biden’s candidacy be questioned internally again in the presidential race?

It’s hard to say, because President Biden seems to have been quite firm in declaring that he will not give up, and only if he withdraws is there a possibility of a change of candidate. [do Partido Democrata] for the presidency this year. So I believe that pressure from party members will increase on him to step down. But stepping down now, linked to the collective imagination about the attack, may be more difficult than before. On the one hand, Trump has become even stronger, but on the other, Biden is a kind of experienced, veteran politician who, perhaps, would be able to unify the country after this incident.

Is anti-gun rhetoric the best strategy for Biden right now?

I think this will certainly be one of the possible arguments that Biden could use. After all, the weapon that appears to have been used by the potential killer was one that Democrats have long called for the sale of to be banned, an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle. Biden and the Democrats have long argued that it is not possible for guns to be in the hands of just anyone, the way it currently is in the US. They say that this would only lead to more violence. But I think the only line of argument that Democrats could use now, with any effectiveness, would be to focus their communications on the political, economic and social inferences that exist between them and the Republicans. A more rational and less emotional line would be the best way for Biden to counter this extreme emotion that must now be taking over the country, especially among Republicans.

Should Trump use the attack to promote himself until the end of his campaign?

Without a doubt. The photographs that are in all the newspapers are very graphic, Trump bleeding, the American flag behind him. He has long emphasized his victimhood, and now he is more than a victim, he is almost a martyr, and without a doubt, they [Partido Republicano] They will exploit this situation to the fullest. The images are very strong and will be used very insistently during the campaign from now on..

How can the Democratic Party turn this around?

It’s impossible to predict anything at this point. Trump’s campaign has really strengthened, but perhaps if the Democrats change their campaign and put forward a candidate, in this case Vice President Kamala Harris, who is young, black, and a woman, this could perhaps reenergize the Democrats and, in some way, show the huge contrast between them and the Republicans, which is not easily discernible today. Anything is possible, but I think that at this point Trump’s favoritism is quite strong.

What is the climate like in the US after the US? And Trump’s image?

It is worth noting that if the bullet had hit a few centimeters further to the right and killed former President Trump, the US could be on the brink of civil war. This is because if Trump had died, there would undoubtedly have been extreme violence throughout the country. President Trump has been one of the main exponents of aggressive rhetoric and the use of violence. It is worth remembering that he described the people who assaulted the US Congress as ‘unbelievable patriots’, that was the expression he used.

When the husband of former Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi was attacked in his home with a hammer, Trump made light of the attack. Before the 2020 US election, he urged far-right militiamen to be vigilant, because there could be fraud in the election. So it is always good to remember that former President Trump is one of the instigators of the state of violence in the US, of the radical polarization between Republicans and Democrats, which ends up resulting in incidents like yesterday’s..

What impact did the attack on former President Trump have on Brazil’s elections?

2026 is a long way off, but this undoubtedly favors former President Bolsonaro. All the best for former President Trump [politicamente] also has potentially favorable repercussions for former President Bolsonaro.

What do you think of the narratives that the attack was a setup?

I think it’s complete nonsense. It would have to be an extremely sophisticated scheme to have former President Trump cut off his ear, along with some gunshots, because if there was no attack, someone would have had to have fired blanks and his ear would have had to have been cut off in front of thousands of people for him to be bleeding, so he could put ketchup on his ear. It’s absurd to say that this was a setup, in my opinion, but it’s possible that man didn’t reach the moon, as many people say… what happened was really a huge near-tragedy, which ends up favoring, to the luck of Trump and his supporters, his campaign.”.