The number of coronavirus cases in the United States has surpassed 30 million. This is evidenced by data from Johns Hopkins University, which is updated at website in real time.

As of 07:50 Moscow time, there were 30,009,771 cases of the virus in the United States. Of these, 545,237 people died. The country is in first place in the world in terms of the number of cases.

For all the time in the world, more than 124.7 million people fell ill. Of these, 70.7 million have already been cured, and another 2.7 million have died.

Earlier, the CEO of bioengineering company BioNTech Ugur Shahin predicted that the restrictive measures introduced in Europe and the United States due to the spread of coronavirus could be removed by the end of summer.