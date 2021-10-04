CHICAGO (Reuters) – The US corn harvest was 29% complete as of Sunday, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) said in a weekly crop progress report this Monday, ahead five-year average of 22% and in line with the average estimate in a Reuters survey of analysts.

The US soybean crop was 34% harvested, the USDA said, ahead of the five-year average of 26% and analysts’ average estimate of 32%

Condition ratings for both crops were stable, with 59% of the corn crop and 58% of the soybean crop rated in good to excellent condition. The valuations were in line with the expectations of analysts consulted by Reuters, who on average did not expect change.

Planting the 2022 winter wheat crop was 47% complete on Sunday, slightly above the five-year average of 46% but slightly behind analysts’ average expectation of 49%.

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen)

