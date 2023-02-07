How did you feel about the content of this article?

While China continues to claim that the balloon was part of a civilian mission to obtain weather data, the US argues that it has sufficient evidence that the balloon was intended to spy on sensitive national security sites. | Photo: EFE

The Pentagon opened dialogue with Latin American countries that were on the route of China’s spy balloon. The artifact was detected in the airspace of Costa Rica, Colombia and Venezuela.

The Government of China confirmed that both balloons were its property, but that Latin American countries, unlike the US, understood that the artifacts do not pose any threat.

China still assesses that the US used exaggerated use of force to shoot down the balloon that was flying over US territory. The country claimed dissatisfaction with the situation.

In the midst of this diplomatic crisis, the US suspended the trip to China of the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken. The visit would be held last weekend and has no new forecast to happen.

The White House also pointed out that China needs to take the next step in the diplomatic relationship between the countries.

“Our approach has been quite clear and we’ve been very, very clear about that, and we’re going to remain calm, firm and pragmatic. That’s not going to change as we move forward in our relationship with China, in our diplomatic relations,” the port said. White House Spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre.

During Donald Trump’s administration as US president, at least three spy balloons flew over the country’s airspace. The existence of these balloons was discovered during the Joe Biden administration and it is unclear whether Trump was aware of these occurrences.