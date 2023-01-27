By Lucia Mutikani

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. consumer spending fell for a second straight month in December, putting the economy on a lower growth path in 2023 as inflation continued to cool, which could give the Federal Reserve (Fed) room to further reduce the pace of its rate hikes next week.

The Commerce Department report released on Friday also showed the smallest gain in personal income in eight months in December, partly reflecting subdued wage growth, which does not bode well for consumer spending in the coming months.

Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of US economic activity, fell 0.2% last month, the Commerce Department said. Data for November was revised down to show a 0.1% decline, down from a previously reported 0.1% gain. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.1% drop in December.

The data was included in the first report on Gross Domestic Product for the fourth quarter, released on Thursday, which showed maintenance of a solid pace of growth for consumer spending. The US economy expanded at an annualized rate of 2.9% in the period.

The weak carry-over to 2023 increases the risks of a recession in the second half of the year, but also reduces the need for the US central bank to maintain an overly aggressive stance regarding monetary policy. The fastest cycle of Fed rate hikes since the 1980s has pushed the housing market into recession and manufacturing is in the early stages of a downturn.

Higher interest rates have affected demand for goods, which tend to be bought on credit. In December, there was a broad drop in spending on goods, in part reflecting lower gasoline prices, which lowered collections at stations.

Spending on long-lived manufactured goods such as automobiles, recreational goods, and household furniture and equipment decreased by 1.9%.

Although the growth in spending on services is helping to anchor consumption, some families, especially those with lower incomes, have exhausted the savings accumulated during the Covid-19 pandemic, limiting the reach of gains.

Spending on services rose 0.5% last month, matching the November gain.

The PCE inflation index rose 0.1% last month, repeating the November rate, the Commerce Department said on Friday. In the 12 months to December, the PCE price index increased by 5.0%, after advancing 5.5% in November.

Excluding volatile food and energy components, the PCE price index rose 0.3% after rising 0.2% in November. The so-called core PCE rose 4.4% year-on-year in December from 4.7% in November.

The Fed tracks the PCE price indices for monetary policy decisions. Other measures of inflation also declined significantly.

Last year, the Fed raised its interest rate by 425 basis points, from almost zero to a range of 4.25%-4.50%, the highest since late 2007. Financial markets are pricing in a rise of 25 points at the January 31-Feb 1 central bank meeting, according to CME’s FedWatch tool.

Adjusted for inflation, consumer spending fell 0.3% in December, the biggest drop in a year, after retreating 0.2%. This puts the data on a lower growth basis at the start of the first quarter. Spending prospects are hazy, with personal income rising 0.2%, the smallest gain since April and after rising 0.3% in November.

Wages rose 0.3%, matching November’s increase. But with the retraction of inflation, the purchasing power of consumers is increasing. Income available to families, discounting inflation, increased by 0.2%. The savings rate rose to a seven-month high of 3.4% from 2.9% in November.