The consumer sentiment index in the United States, measured by the University of Michigan, fell from 68.2 in June to 66.4 in July, in the final reading of the data published this Friday, 26. Analysts heard by FactSet forecast 66.5. Inflation expectations in 1 year in the same survey fell from 3.0% in June to 2.9% in July. For the 3-year horizon, they remained at 3.0% in July.



#consumer #sentiment #drops #July #final