(Reuters) – U.S. consumer inflation expectations a year from now fell in April, but the medium-term inflation forecast rose and household spending expectations hit a record high, according to a New York Federal Reserve survey. York published this Monday.

The median of expectations for one-year inflation dropped 0.3 percentage point to 6.3%, while the median for the three-year horizon rose 0.2 point to 3.9%.

Americans are in the grip of the highest inflation in 40 years, with little sign that it will slow down anytime soon.

Last week, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 0.50 percentage point, the biggest adjustment in 22 years, and central bank chair Jerome Powell signaled that policymakers are ready to pass similar increases at policy meetings. June and July as the Fed intensifies its fight to reduce the rate of price increase.

Tightening monetary policy tends to ease inflation by lowering demand, but the New York Fed survey suggests that households still have no plans to cut spending. Median expectations for spending growth rose to 8.0%, up 0.3 percentage point from the previous survey and a series record.

(By Lindsay Dunsmuir)