(Reuters) – U.S. consumers lowered their inflation outlook in July, a key survey showed on Friday, welcome news for the U.S. central bank in its battle against sharper price increases. in four decades.

Consumers who responded to this month’s University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Survey indicated they see inflation next year cooling to a rate of 5.2%, down from a previous estimate of 5.3% in June. This is the lowest expectation for the pace of price increases within a year since February.

More importantly for the Federal Reserve, which has raised interest rates to dampen demand and bring inflation down to its 2% a year target, US consumers expect prices to rise by 2.9% in a year. longer horizon of five years, below June’s final reading of 3.1%, the highest in more than a decade.

Earlier on Friday, a reading showed the Fed’s benchmark inflation measure quickened to 6.8% in June from 6.3% in May, to a 40-year high.

Overall consumer sentiment rose slightly in July from a record low in June, the University of Michigan survey showed. The general sentiment index rose to 51.1 from 50 in June, with all the improvement coming from a better view of current circumstances.

(By Dan Burns)