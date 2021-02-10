The representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry in Vladivostok, Andrei Brovarets, said that the US Consulate General in the capital of Primorye could be closed by mid-spring, reports TASS.

According to him, this is a unilateral decision of the US State Department, which, subject to all formalities, can be implemented in its final form by mid-spring of this year.

“On my own behalf, in this regard, I can only express the hope that the administration of the new US president will revise it, especially since this decision runs counter to the general objective trends in the development of international cooperation of Primorsky Krai with foreign partners,” the diplomat added.

Recall that in December 2020, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo decided to close the country’s consulate general in Vladivostok and suspend the work of the consulate general in Yekaterinburg.

The corresponding decision was made to optimize the work of the US diplomatic mission in Russia.

According to the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov, the suspension of operational activities at the consulate general in Vladivostok and the reduction of activities at the consulate in Yekaterinburg will not be able to further spoil relations between Washington and Moscow.

The Russian Embassy in Washington said that the United States initiated a “visa war” and imposed on Russia the practice of personal visa exchanges.