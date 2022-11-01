WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. construction spending unexpectedly rebounded in September as investment in non-residential structures increased, which offset a further decline in spending on building single-family homes.

The Commerce Department said on Tuesday that construction spending rose 0.2% in September, after falling 0.6% in August.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a drop of 0.5%. Construction spending rose 10.9% year-on-year in September.

Spending on private construction projects rose 0.4% after falling 0.7% in August. But investment in residential construction was unchanged, with spending on single-family projects falling 2.6%. For multifamily housing projects, there was an increase of 0.3%.

The housing market was the sector most affected by the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate hikes. The US central bank is tightening monetary policy to dampen general demand in the economy.

