The United States mourns constitutional judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Many worshiped her like a pop star. US President Trump reacts promptly to news of her death.

is dead. Ginsburg was among other things because of her commitment to Women’s rights , Minorities and the environment extremely popular in the left-liberal spectrum of the USA.

, and the extremely popular in the left-liberal spectrum of the USA. US President Donald Trump* acknowledged them in a statement as “Titatin of Law”.

Washington – The justice icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg is dead. She was aged 87 years died in her Washington home, the Supreme Court said on Friday. Ginsburg belonged to that left liberal wing at the Supreme Court. The decision on theirs Succession should the US presidential campaign * heat up significantly.

US President Donald Trump * has Ginsburg as “Titaness of Law” appreciated. With their judgments among other things equal rights of women and people with disabilities, she “inspired all Americans and generations of great legal thinkers,” tweeted Trump on Saturday night.

Statement from the President on the Passing of Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg pic.twitter.com/N2YkGVWLoF – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2020

Trump pays tribute to the late US judge Ginsburg – but does not talk about succession

Trump expressed himself as in one first tight response in front of television cameras does not tell whether he is still in his current term that ends in January or even before the US election 2020 will nominate someone for Ginsburg’s position.

The republican in the US Senate were already prepared to do so regardless of one Candidates Trump to vote. A Trump-chosen judge would most likely die conservative majority consolidate in the Supreme Court, which makes landmark judgments for the social and political direction of the United States.

According to a report, Ginsburg wanted her vacant judicial position in the highest US court not occupied until the next presidential term becomes. “My fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is in office,” Ginsburg said a few days before her death, the broadcaster reported NPR citing theirs granddaughter Clara Spera.

Just days before her death, Ruth Bader Ginsburg told her granddaughter that her “most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed,” NPR reports https://t.co/X6DuMAaq3x pic.twitter.com/ej4zJTWqOB – CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) September 19, 2020

US constitutional judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died – she enjoyed cult status in left-wing liberal circles

Trump has had two since he took office conservative judges appealed to the Supreme Court. The US Supreme Court justices will be on Lifetime appointed. Ginsburg had repeatedly emphasized that she would only withdraw from the Supreme Court if she found herself unable to cope with her workload.

Ginsburg died as a result of one Cancer. The liberal lawyer became an icon in the USA, among other things as a fighter for equal rights for women. In left-liberal circles “RBG” – as it is called – enjoyed cult status. (dpa / AFP / frs) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital editorial network.

