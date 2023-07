Tanks of the Ukrainian army attacked in the Zaporizhzhia region. | Photo: Ministry of Defense of Russia/EFE

In the face of concern about the shortage of ammunition faced by the Ukrainian army, the government of Joe Biden may supply Ukraine with cluster bombs. According to a report by the The Washington Postsenior US administration and defense officials are reaching out to Capitol Hill and allies to argue that the bombs are necessary for Ukraine, providing reassurance on how they would be used.

It is not known for sure whether the US still produces this type of ammunition or what is the available stock that could be supplied to Ukraine. Even so, analysts consider that an eventual positive US decision to supply the Ukrainians with cluster bombs could be a way to strengthen the advance of the Ukrainian counter-offensive, which has been slow and difficult.

A few months ago, the United States analyzed the fighting for the takeover of the city of Bakhmut, in eastern Ukraine, and concluded that cluster weapons could be an effective way to fight the Russians. Weapons “would likely increase the effectiveness of the [exército ucraniano]because a single cluster munition has the same lethality as 10 155mm artillery shells against massed infantry,” says a US intelligence document obtained by the The Washington Post.

Initially, the US government was against the use of this type of weapon, but the White House is reviewing its position. According to sources heard by the American newspaper, the State Department has always objected to the supply of cluster bombs to Ukraine, but Secretary of State Antony Blinken has already withdrawn his objections, and now the Pentagon awaits Biden’s final decision. According to the report, the concern is to know how the decision may be received by the allies – who are resistant to approving this type of weapon due to the risk to civilians – and also whether the devices will be efficient in the fighting in Ukraine.

Considered materials with high destructive power, cluster bombs are seen by many human rights organizations as threats to civilians, since they can remain intact on the ground and in fields, only to be detonated years later. In places like Vietnam and Laos, for example, bombs of this type continued to claim casualties among civilians decades after they were dropped.