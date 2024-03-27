The Francis Scott Key Bridge partially collapsed after a cargo ship collided with it in Baltimore, Maryland, on Tuesday (26) | Photo: EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

The Maryland State Police Department reported that the six people who disappeared after the bridge collapse in Baltimore, this Tuesday (26), are probably dead. The search for the bodies was suspended overnight and is expected to resume on Wednesday morning (27).

The company Brawner Builders, for which the six people missing after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge worked, also declared them dead, a senior company executive told the television network NBC News.

The accident occurred around 1:30 am this Tuesday (local time, 2:30 am Brasília), when the freighter Dali left the port of Baltimore, collided with a pillar of the bridge and caused its collapse.

Before the impact, the ship's crew issued a warning that it was adrift, allowing authorities to close traffic on the bridge and prevent a greater tragedy. At least eight workers involved in the bridge work fell into the murky waters of the river, two of which were rescued.

After hours of searching, Jeffrey Pritzker, executive vice president of Brawner Builders, told NBC News that the six missing are believed to be dead.

The Guatemalan Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in a statement that the victims included two citizens of the country, aged 26 and 35, who were part of a group that was repairing the asphalt on the bridge's runway at the time of the accident. Among the missing is also Honduran Maynor Sauzo, according to his family. NBC News.

The port's activities were suspended, and only the loading and unloading of trucks is allowed. The area is also blocked off to traffic and the press, who can only reach about a mile away. The cause of the impact is still being investigated by authorities.