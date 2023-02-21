US considers Russian suspension of disarmament treaty “irresponsible”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Tuesday “very disappointing and irresponsible” Russia’s decision to suspend the New Start nuclear disarmament treaty and insisted that his country remained “willing” to discuss the issue.

“Russia’s announcement that it is suspending its participation in New Start is very disappointing and irresponsible,” he told reporters at the US embassy in Athens. “But obviously we remain ready at any time to discuss strategic arms limitation with Russia,” he added. Information in development