Tuesday, February 21, 2023
US considers Russian suspension of disarmament treaty “irresponsible”

February 21, 2023
US considers Russian suspension of disarmament treaty “irresponsible”


blinken

Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State.

Photo:

TOM BRENNER / POOL / AFP

Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State.

Russia and the US signed the disarmament treaty in 2010 and in 2021 it was extended until 2026.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Tuesday “very disappointing and irresponsible” Russia’s decision to suspend the New Start nuclear disarmament treaty and insisted that his country remained “willing” to discuss the issue.

“Russia’s announcement that it is suspending its participation in New Start is very disappointing and irresponsible,” he told reporters at the US embassy in Athens. “But obviously we remain ready at any time to discuss strategic arms limitation with Russia,” he added. Information in development

