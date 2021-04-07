The United States is unlikely to return to the Open Skies Treaty (OPT) for fears that this will send the “wrong signal” to Moscow. This is reported by Defense News with reference to a diplomatic note that came to its disposal.

In the document, the US State Department informs American partners that Washington is “openly concerned that agreeing to re-accede to a treaty that Russia continues to violate would send the wrong message to Russia and undermine our position on a broader spectrum of arms control issues.” At the same time, Washington does not exclude that, under certain conditions, it may return to the treaty or include some of its provisions in future agreements.

Earlier it was reported that the United States will write off the aircraft used to monitor Russia in the framework of the Don. A spokesman for the US Air Force explained that the two OC-135Bs are no longer needed, so they will soon be sent to a landfill in Arizona, where they will be released for parts and scrap.

The Open Skies Treaty was signed in 1992. The agreement allows member states to conduct reconnaissance flights over each other’s territory to monitor military activities and compliance with existing arms control treaties. The United States withdrew from the treaty at the end of November 2020, and on January 15, 2021, Russia began domestic procedures to withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty.