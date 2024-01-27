The United States government condemned this Saturday (27) the decision of the Venezuelan Supreme Court to confirm the disqualification of Maria Corina Machado, candidate of the platform opposing Chavismo in this year's presidential elections.

In a statement, the US State Department said it is “reviewing its sanctions policy” against the South American country, in light of “this fact and recent political attacks against democratic opposition candidates and civil society”.

The judicial decision against Machado, released this Friday (26), ratified a measure by the General Comptroller of Venezuela, which, like the court, is aligned with the Nicolás Maduro regime, which had already disqualified the opponent from holding public office for 15 years. in 2023.

By denying the request for review made by the leader of the Vamos Venezuela party, the Venezuelan Supreme Court claimed that Machado did not meet the requirements established in the Barbados Agreement, signed last year between the regime and the platform that brings together the Venezuelan opposition party.

Machado, who according to local polls leads the presidential race, stated that the Chavista regime's decision “ended” this agreement signed in Barbados, which provided for “electoral guarantees”, such as the review of disqualifications.

“What is not over is our fight to achieve democracy through free and clean elections”, declared Machado this Friday (26).

The Barbados agreement, which had the support of the United States, established the holding of “free and fair” elections, as well as the “removal of disqualifications for presidential candidates and the release of political prisoners”.

In response to the agreement, the government of Joe Biden, from the Democratic Party, partially suspended the sanctions imposed against oil, gas and gold exports from Venezuela for six months, making the review of this decision after six months conditional on compliance with the commitments assumed by the Caracas regime in Barbados.

The suspension of sanctions allowed an increase in Venezuela's oil production and exports, which in December reached an average of 795 thousand barrels per day, according to a PDVSA report. Venezuela has also managed to increase gasoline imports to alleviate local shortages.

However, the regime appears to have abandoned compliance with the agreement once and for all and increased the climate of political tension in the country, which worsened this week with reports of alleged conspiracies against the Chavista regime, which resulted in the arrests of civilians and military personnel, the majority opponents.

Maduro even said this week that the agreement he signed with the opposition was “deathly wounded”. After that, three regional leaders of Machado's presidential campaign were arrested and accused of being part of the conspiracies.

The US State Department said that the decision taken this Friday is “inconsistent with the commitment of Nicolás Maduro's representatives to hold a competitive Venezuelan presidential election in 2024”. Spokesperson Miller also stated that the case against Machado “lacked elements basics”, as she “did not receive a copy of the accusations” nor “had the opportunity to respond to them”.

“This deeply concerning decision goes against the commitments made by Maduro and his representatives under the Barbados electoral roadmap agreement to allow all parties to select their candidates for the presidential election,” added Miller.

On the same day that it maintained Machado's disqualification, the Venezuelan Supreme Court also ratified the political disqualification for 15 years of former presidential candidate and former governor of Miranda Henrique Capriles, another opponent of Maduro.