White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre | Photo: EFE/EPA/ANNA ROSE LAYDEN

The United States classified, this Tuesday (23), as “not credible” Nicolás Maduro's accusations regarding the alleged plans of the “Venezuelan far right” to assassinate him with “support” from the CIA and the Anti-Drug Agency. of the USA (DEA).

This is how White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre spoke when a journalist questioned her during a press conference about the accusations made by the dictator Maduro.

“I haven't seen those allegations. Obviously, it seems a little… well, not at all. It just doesn't seem credible,” the spokeswoman responded.

This Monday (22), the Venezuelan Attorney General, Tarek William Saab, announced that 31 people – including civilians and soldiers – had been detained in Venezuela since May last year for allegedly being involved in five conspiratorial plans that included the alleged murder of Maduro and attacks on military installations.

Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino blamed the plans on the “Venezuelan far-right”, as the Chavista regime usually refers to the opposition, and stated that they had “support” from the CIA and the DEA. (With EFE Agency)