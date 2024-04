Iran's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, prays before the coffins of Iranian officers killed in an Israeli attack on the consulate in Damascus, Syria. | Photo: Iranian Supreme Leader Office/EFE/EPA

The United States considers an attack by Iran against the country or Israeli targets to be “inevitable”, and is on alert and actively preparing for this possibility, members of President Joe Biden's government told CNN and other media this Friday. American press.

This supposed offensive would occur in response to the attack on the Iranian consulate in Syria, which occurred last Monday, in which seven revolutionary guards were killed and for which Tehran held Washington, as Israel's main ally, responsible.

CNN sources highlight that the Israeli government agrees that an Iranian attack of this type is “inevitable” and would be “significant”. The two governments are therefore working intensely to anticipate such a response, which they say they do not know what form it would take. CNN pointed out that an Iranian bombing of Israeli territory would be one of the worst-case scenarios the US government is contemplating, as it would cause a rapid escalation of tension in the Middle East. Iran had already said on Tuesday that Israel would pay for the attack on its consulate, emphasizing that the country would be punished and forced to repent “for this crime and others like it, with the help of Allah”, Iran's supreme leader said , Ali Khamenei, in a statement.

The attack destroyed the Iranian consulate building in Damascus and killed seven members of the Revolutionary Guard, including the head of the Quds Force in Syria and Lebanon, Brigadier General Mohamed Reza Zahedi, and his number 2, Brigadier General Mohamed Hadi Haj Rahimi. This is the bloodiest attack against Iranian military personnel in Syria in 2024.

The Pentagon said this week that the US had not received any warning from Israel, that it “does not support attacks on diplomatic sites”, and that the Defense Department used confidential channels to convey to Tehran that it had nothing to do with the attack.